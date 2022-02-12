CRPF officer shot in Naxal encounter, succumbs

CRPF officer killed in Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh

The incident took place at Timmapur in the district when a CRPF patrol of the 168th battalion was on road opening and sanitising duty

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was killed during an exchange of fire with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's left-wing extremism affected Bijapur district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place at Timmapur in the district when a CRPF patrol of the 168th battalion was on road opening and sanitising duty. The officer, Assistant Commandant S B Tirkey, suffered bullet injuries and later, succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

A combing operation is currently underway in the area, about 440 kilometres from state capital Raipur.

