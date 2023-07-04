CRPF to get new combat uniforms based on field feedback

The uniform change comes after almost 10 years

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2023, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 15:23 ist
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and Quick Action Team (QAT) special commandos during an exercise. Credit: PTI Photo

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the procurement of new combat uniforms for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, with the change being brought about to provide more "comfort and sustainability" on the field.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the decision was taken after field officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, and the Northeast region gave feedback that they were facing issues with their combat uniforms.

Subsequently, the matter was reported to an official in the MHA, following which a committee of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) was formed to deliberate on the matter.

"The CRPF has decided to change [their combat uniform] and now other forces have also been asked to plan for change," an MHA official was quoted as saying by IE.

The uniform change, which comes after almost ten years, will apply to all CRPF units except for the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

The new uniform will be made with 'cloth disruptive polyester and cotton', in an 80:20 ratio, and will have a digital print design.

"The selvedge should be firm and straight. The cloth should be well-singed and the fabric should be ‘heat set and fully shrunk’. Each pattern should show solid coverage and dyes used in the dyeing and printing should be free from banned amine," an officer with knowledge of the ongoings told IE.

