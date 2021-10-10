Cruise drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan finds more industry support amid Aryan Khan's arrest

Several personalities from the Hindi film industry, including veteran actor-politician Raj Babbar, actor Shekhar Suman, music composer Vishal Dadlani rallied behind Shah Rukh Khan and said the hardships won't "deter his soul" as the superstar's son Aryan remains in judicial custody in connection with a drugs case.

Aryan, 23, was arrested on October 3 with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a cruise ship. He is currently in Arthur Road prison after a Mumbai court rejected his bail plea.

Babbar, actor and Congress leader, took to Twitter on Sunday to express his solidarity with Shah Rukh.

"He came, faced and achieved a conquest unparalleled. I have known @iamsrk for long to know hardships won't deter his soul. As the world teaches his young boy through wounds, I am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight back. Blessings to the young man," the 69-year-old wrote.

In a tweet late Saturday evening, Suman recalled how Shah Rukh was the only colleague from the industry who had reached out to him when his elder son had passed away.

The 58-year-old actor wrote he is pained to know what Shah Rukh must be going through as a parent.

"When I lost my elder son Aayush at age 11, Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while I was shooting at film city, hugged me and conveyed his condolences. I'm extremely pained to know what he must be going through as a father @iamsrk," he wrote.

On Friday, filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary took to Twitter and asked how many producers, directors who have worked with the 55-year-old star in the last 30 years are "standing in solidarity with him today?"

Replying to him, Dadlani tweeted late Saturday night that he stands with Shah Rukh in these difficult times. Dadlani has composed music for superstar's films like "Om Shanti Om", "Ra.One" and "Chennai Express" with co-composer Shekhar Ravjianii.

The composer wrote the superstar's family is being used as "a soft target" to divert attention from the drugs seizure at the Adani-operated Mundra port in Gujarat’s Kutch district and the October 3 Lakhimpur violence in Uttar Pradesh in which eight persons including four farmers were killed.

"SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA. Straight-up," he alleged.

They join a growing list of people from Bollywood who have come out in support of Shah Rukh and his interior designer wife Gauri Khan, including Hrithik Roshan, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta, actors Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Somy Ali and comedian Johnny Lever.

