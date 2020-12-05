CSC launches beneficiary registration services for differently-abled through ALIMCO

Common Service Centre, a Special Purpose Vehicle, from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) have joined hands to facilitate differently-abled people and senior citizens to get free rehabilitation aids form ALIMCO under various government schemes.

Registration at CSCs will be free of cost for differently-abled and senior citizens. Differently-abled people can approach the nearest CSC who will register them as a beneficiary for support by ALIMCO. The district officials deputed by ALIMCO will identify they require after examining the beneficiary. They will then enable the distribution of such aids as the case may be.

"The main objectives of the collaboration are to sensitize and mobilise for various Government schemes for the welfare of Divyangs and Senior Citizens under ALIMCO, and to create a hassle-free system whereby any Divyang and senior citizen may register within the locality through CSCs for availing benefit of scheme of ALIMCO," said Pramodh Seth, Joint Secretary, The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

"The program was launched as a pilot basis in 5 districts of Uttar Pradesh with the help of CSC team," he said.

“CSC rural entrepreneurs have the ability to revolutionize India by empowering Divyangs and providing opportunities for access of various government and other services to them. They are taking forward the agenda of the government in serving the underserved especially those living in rural India," Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC SPV said.

“ALIMCO, a “Not for Profit” Central Public Sector Undertaking working under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and has been manufacturing various types of quality aids for last 45 years to meet the requirements of Divyangs, across the country," D R Sarin, CMD, ALIMCO said.