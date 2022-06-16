CSC partners with India Post to launch Dak Mitra service

Common Services Centers, under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, has partnered with India Post to launch the ‘CSC Dak Mitra’ service through the last mile network of its Village-Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).

Under the service, CSC’s 4.5 lakh VLEs spread across the country can book Speed Posts and Registered Parcels through CSC’s centralised Digital Seva Portal and deliver the parcel at the nearest post office for delivery.

With the Dak Mitra service being launched at 4.5 lakh CSCs across the country, particularly in rural areas, it is expected to ramp up the Parcels and Speed Posts service of the postal department and ensure seamless service to citizens.

“The partnership is a win-win situation for both CSC and India Post as the CSC Dak Mitra service will not only help popularise India Post services in the logistics space in rural India, but also ensure enhanced income for the VLE and post office,” said CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi.

“The service will also support SHGs and MSMEs in rural India, enabling them to sell and supply their products through the CSC VLE. The VLE will also help and support them in proper packaging. The Dak Mitra service will be a gamechanger and promote the Government’s vision of Gram Swaraj and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Dr Tyagi added.