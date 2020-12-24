CSC ties up with French institute to offer skill training

To make the government’s Digital India initiative safer and robust in rural India, the Common Service Centre (CSC), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has launched a cybersecurity course in collaboration with French institute -- Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon.

The CSC has also started CAD and 3D Printing courses in collaboration with the French company to enhance skills and improve the employability of rural youth.

“Both the courses will run through our education and vocational training arm – CSC Academy – and these courses will be specially be available to our rural youths across India. Our partnership with Ecole Superieure Robert de Sorbon, a not-for-profit, prestigious institution of higher education from France, will add more value to our courses which have been designed keeping mind the improve chances of employment and to promote entrepreneurship among our youths in rural areas,” said CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi.

The French Institute will support CSC to enable Cyber Security Course at CSC academies across India. Similarly, CSC’s partnership for CAD and 3D Printing courses at CSC academies across India will help in developing industry-relevant skills to generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth. It will also help youths in developing their skills on machining tools like 3D Printer and able to create complex industrial components and able to convert their creative and innovative ideas into reality with the help of CAD and 3D printer.