CSC to employ 20 lakh digital cadets in 4 lakh CSCs across the country

Common Service Centre (CSC), Special Purpose Vehicle, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will employ 20 lakh digital cadets in 4 lakh CSCs across the country soon, said Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO-CSC here on Thursday.

Launching Digital Cadet platform on the occasion of 11th CSC Diwas, he said every CSC will employ five digital cadets who will provide doorstep access to various services to citizens, work as delivery agents for Grameen eStores and Kisan eMart and help CSCs conduct various surveys for the government and other agencies.

These Digital cadets will also do door to door advocacy for Government schemes and programs which CSC deliver. They will help citizen avail the various benefits announced by Government during the Covid-19, he said.

Now, with the launch of Digital Cadet Platform, VLEs are taking forward the agenda of the government in serving the underserved community, the old, the infirm, handicapped and others unable to visit a Government office /bank/ other institution, especially those living in Rural India.

“Government of India has recently launched guidelines for Telemedicine. In the current scenario, Telemedicine assumes special significance. Digital Cadets will also help in healthcare delivery at home to patients and sick people, ” he said.

The digital cadets will be trained in requisite skills for providing services to citizen especially those from weaker sections of the society.

Tyagi also launched the mobile app of Digital Seva Portal so that delivery of services can be done at Home of the Citizen. Now CSC VLEs can provide services through the app. This will also address issues of connectivity in some of the remote and hilly areas.

The Common Service Center (CSC) Scheme is “Digital India” initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to delivery of government services.