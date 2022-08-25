CSCs to provide access to judicial services through eCourts

Common Services Centers, an SPV (Special-Purpose Vehicle) under the Ministry of Electronics & IT, has partnered with the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice to provide citizens access to judicial services through the eCourts project for citizens across the country.

Elaborating on the eCourts services, Managing Director, CSC, Dinesh Tyagi said: “Currently, 3414 District and Taluka courts and 39 High Courts are available on eCourts. Citizens can seamlessly access information about their cases in these courts or the location of these courts at their nearest CSC. Provision of eCourts services through CSC will ensure transparency and last mile access of judicial services to citizens.”

“The eCourt services currently available to citizens at the grassroots through the last mile network of over 5 lakh CSCs across the country include information about the court cases in District and High Courts, identification of Court location and eCourts Mobile Application,” Tyagi said in a statement.

To avail information about the court cases, citizens can visit their nearest CSC along with the 16-digit case CNR number assigned to their case. They can check their next date of hearing or location of courts and download and print the court judgment. Additionally, citizens can also use the computer system available at the CSC to access the eCourts website. CSC will charge Rs. 30 for providing the status of the case and Rs. 45 for providing case status along with the copy of last judgment.

eCourts is a pan-India project conceptualised on the recommendations of the eCommittee of the Supreme Court of India for digitization of the Indian judiciary for providing citizens with better access to legal services.