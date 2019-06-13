CSCs to restart Aadhaar related work within a week

The Centre has decided to allow the Common Service Centres (CSCs) to restart the Aadhaar related services.

"UIDAI has authorised CSCs to start printing of Aadhaar cards. Users will be charged standard fees as prescribed by UIDAI. This work is expected to start in a week," CSC e-Governance Services CEO Dinesh Tyagi said here.

"CSCs will also be able to update demographic details of Aadhaar users like address, photo etc. This work is expected to start by the end of this month," Tyagi said.

There are 3.9 lakh village level entrepreneurs (VLE) that are running common service centres in rural areas across the country.

VLEs provide government services, including train ticket booking, passport application, birth certificate and registration for Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Earlier Common service centres (CSC) stopped providing Aadhaar-related services after the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) withdrew authorisation from them following debates around data security of the 12-digit unique identifier.