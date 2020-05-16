CSIR-CMERI scientists develop disinfectant sprayer unit

CSIR-CMERI scientists develop disinfectant sprayer units

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 16 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 14:33 ist

Scientists at CSIR-CMERI in Durgapur have developed two sprayer units to disinfect indoor areas.

The units can be used for the effective cleaning and disinfecting pathogenic micro-organism present in hospital wards, hospital beds, surfaces, rooms, halls and building corridors, a spokesperson of the institute said on Saturday.

The two units -- Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS) and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection Unit (POMID) -- are designed with two-stage spraying and separate storage tanks.

Most of the disinfectant sprayers available in the market are based either on cleaning or disinfecting using single chamber storage but CSIR-CMERI developed sprayer systems consisting of dual-chamber storage, its director Harish Hirani said.

The technology will have relevance even beyond the COVID-19 crisis, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
CSIR

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge, and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge, and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 