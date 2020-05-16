CSIR-CMERI scientists develop disinfectant sprayer units

Scientists at CSIR-CMERI in Durgapur have developed two sprayer units to disinfect indoor areas.
The units can be used for the effective cleaning and disinfecting pathogenic micro-organism present in hospital wards, hospital beds, surfaces, rooms, halls and building corridors, a spokesperson of the institute said on Saturday.
The two units -- Battery Powered Disinfectant Sprayer (BPDS) and Pneumatically Operated Mobile Indoor Disinfection Unit (POMID) -- are designed with two-stage spraying and separate storage tanks.
Most of the disinfectant sprayers available in the market are based either on cleaning or disinfecting using single chamber storage but CSIR-CMERI developed sprayer systems consisting of dual-chamber storage, its director Harish Hirani said.
The technology will have relevance even beyond the COVID-19 crisis, he said.
