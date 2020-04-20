CSIR-NIO researching ocean molecules in COVID-19 cure

CSIR-NIO researching role of ocean molecules in COVID-19 cure

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Apr 20 2020, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 15:30 ist
Representative image/iStock

The Goa-based CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) and other units are exploring the possibility of using marine derived bioactive molecules in the treatment of COVID-19, and a concept note in this connection has been submitted to CSIR, New Delhi, a senior official said on Monday.

Director of CSIR-NIO Sunil Kumar Singh told PTI the research is aimed at finding whether molecules extracted from the depth of the ocean can cure COVID-19.

"Molecules having anti-viral and anti-malarial properties have been extracted by CSIR-NIO scientists and these molecules will be screened for COVID-19 inhibition. The entire project is currently in concept form, and a detailed presentation on it would be made to CSIR very soon," Singh said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Oceans
CSIR
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 