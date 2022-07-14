CUET aspirants complain about lack of time to prepare

Added to the late delivery of admit cards, several aspirants for the CUET entrance for undergraduate students took to Twitter to complain about missing centre names on their admit cards, and about sitting for several exams a day.

One of the aspirants lamented the later delivery of admit cards. “Late counselling, less time, floods, suicides, clashing dates, compared to unit test. In spite of asking for postponing for months, still being ignored. Our future is in the wrong hands,” the aspirant wrote.

Another aspirant said that it was unfair that some students were getting more time to prepare. “It's a national level exam where some people are giving exam on 15th July whereas some are on 20 August. They are getting so much time to prepare (sic),” the student wrote.

Another aspirant from Guwahati posted he admit card, where his first exam was slated for July 19 between 9, am to 12pm, while the second exam was slotted for 3 pm in Silchar, which is 300 kilometres away.

Several students who are appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) have complained that the CUET and JEE exams are too close and will not leave them with enough time to study. The second session of the JEE exams is scheduled between July 21 to 30. The Supreme Court is hearing a matter tomorrow after some NEET-UG aspirants approached it seeking an order to postpone the exam.

In addition, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to declare the results. UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday asked universities to ensure admissions after the results are declared.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that students need not worry. “Students have been given the flexibility to opt for a course of their choice. Each student has a unique date sheet,” he said.

On Tuesday, Kumar said that over 98% of the students will sit for the exams in the city of their first choice. “Only for about 2% of students, the second choice will have to be opted for. Even in this case, requests for change of city will be looked into and taken care of,” Kumar said.