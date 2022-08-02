CUET (PG) 2022 exam dates announced: Check details

The Common University Entrance Test (PG) 2022 will be held from September 1-7 and 9-11, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday.

He added that the dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later.

