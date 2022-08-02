CUET (PG) 2022 exam dates announced: Check details

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 02 2022, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 10:54 ist
University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The Common University Entrance Test (PG) 2022 will be held  from September 1-7 and 9-11, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday. 

He added that the dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later.

More to follow...

CUET
Common Entrance Test
India News

