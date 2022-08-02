CUET (PG) 2022 exam dates announced: Check details

The Common University Entrance Test (PG) 2022 will be held from September 1-7 and 9-11, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday.
He added that the dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later.
Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) -2022 will be held from 1-7 Sep & 9-11 Sep. The dates of advance city intimation & release of admit card will be announced later on: M.Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission
