CUET-PG to be held from June 1-10

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar called it a 'great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 28 2022, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 21:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate courses will be conducted from June 1 to June 10, 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Wednesday.

"NTA will conduct CUET-PG from 1st to 10th June 2023. The application process is to start in mid-March 2023," it said.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "Great opportunity for students to try for admission to multiple universities in post-graduate programmes using the CUET-PG score."

India News
CUET
examination

