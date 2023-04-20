CUET-PG to be held from June 5-12

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2023, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 16:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Common University Entrance Test-PG for admission to postgraduate programmes in universities across the country will be conducted from June 5-12, the National Testing Agency announced on Thursday.

Candidates can apply for the exam till May 5. The application deadline earlier was April 19.

"Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-(PG) will be conducted on 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 June, 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA (National Testing Agency) website for the latest updates regarding the examination," a senior official said.

CUET
examination
India News
Common University Entrance Test

