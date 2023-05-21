CUET-UG 2023: 77% attendance on first day, NTA says glitch free exam barring delays at few centres

The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test began on Sunday on a glitch free note, registering 77 per cent attendance even as the exam was delayed at a few centres.

The examination, however, was not marred with technical glitches like the debut edition.

Meanwhile, for those who were allotted May 28 as exam dates and also have Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission (JIPMAT) the same time, have been asked to continue with their management test as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to reschedule their CUET-UG dates.

"The exam went smoothly without any technical glitches. At certain centres, the exam was delayed due to issues in the biometric identification process. However, they were sorted and all candidates successfully completed their exams and were given their allotted time," a senior NTA official said.

Compared to last year, when on the first day, around 75 per cent attendance was recorded, and overall attendance was 64 per cent, this year, 77 per cent attendance was recorded on the first day.

According to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, wherever the exam was delayed, TCS and NTA resolved the issue and candidates were given allotted time.

The NTA, so far, has issued city intimation slips which has the subjects, dates and slots till May 28. Many candidates, who were allotted May 28, have also registered for the JIPMAT which is scheduled for the same date.

"The NTA via JIPMAT and CUET e-mail are intimating the candidates to sit for the JIPMAT on May 28. Such candidates will be allotted a different date for the CUET-UG exam," the official added.

Unlike last year, the exam is being conducted in three shifts this time. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from May 21 to May 31, but the National Testing Agency decided to extend the schedule by at least four days to accommodate the higher number of candidates.

Over 14 lakh applications have been received for the CUET-UG this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from the debut edition last year.

CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants. In the debut edition of CUET-UG, 12.5 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh of them submitted their applications.

“About 8 lakh students students are appearing in the first phase – May 21 to 25. Almost equal number of boys and girls will be writing. Nearly 750 centres spread in all states and UTs are being used. Exams are being conducted in this phase in nearly 200 paper combinations,” Kumar said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in March last year, announced that undergraduate admissions would be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not based on class 12 marks.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the NTA to cancel the exam at multiple centres.

While several students were informed about the cancellation a night before the exam, many of them were turned away from centres.

The UGC chairman had then said the exam at certain centres had been cancelled following reports of "sabotage".

"NTA has taken all measures to test the readiness of all centres regarding computers, network infrastructure, and security. SoPs are given to observers and invigilators for all centres. Dummy tests have been conducted to check for any possible issues.

"Extra computers have been arranged at each centre. In case of any unforeseen problems with computers, students can be quickly shifted to these computers," he said.

According to NTA officials, in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia as the delay was was around 80 minutes, accompanying parents and candidates were served refreshments and also NTA arranged transportation, especially for female candidates, to drop them back home.