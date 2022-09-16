CUET-UG admissions to start soon; Varsities to use 'normalised' CUET scores for merit lists, says UGC chief

Admissions to over 90 universities under undergraduate courses will commence soon, as the results of the inaugural Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2022 were declared in the wee hours of Friday after students were made to wait for hours. Students will now have to contact universities and undergo the admission process.

Over 12 students scored 100 percentile in five subjects, and 104 candidates score 100 percentile in four subjects. Khushi Sharma from Haryana, Apeksha Sehgal from Delhi, Sneha Dey from Uttar Pradesh, Sahaana Ramesh from Uttar Pradesh, Tanmay Singh Bhadawat from Rajasthan, Megha Goenka from Assam, Priyanshi Choudhary from Delhi, Ansh Gattani from Rajasthan, Vrinda Parihar from Jharkhand, Harshit Choudhary from Rajasthan, Preetam Singh from Uttar Pradesh, and Deepanshu from Delhi are the 12 candidates who scored 100 percentile in five subjects.

As many as 14.9 lakh students registered for the exams, conducted in 444 centres across 239 cities in 13 languages. Over 21,159 students scored 100 percentile in the examinations; with 12,799 girl students scoring 100 percentile and 8,360 boys. English had the highest scores of 100 percentiles with 8,236 students, followed by Political Science (2065) and Business Studies (1669).

Also read | CUET (UG) results declared: Over 19,800 score 100 percentile

The exam was scheduled for over 14,90,000 candidates, with 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. Of these, 5,56,028 candidates were male, 4,34,431 female and 10 transgender. The exam was held in 13 languages across 444 centres across 259 cities, including 9 cities abroad. CUET-UG was held in 13 languages and candidates had applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. There were 2219 question Papers and 50476 questions.

“Performance of every candidate has been evaluated using an equi-percentile method wherein normalised marks of each candidate have been calculated using the percentiles of each group of students in a given session across multiple days for the same subject,” the National Testing Agency said.