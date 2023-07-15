CUET-UG results out now, check here

The announcement came from UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 14:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)- UG results are out, UGC chair  Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced on Saturday. 

Check the results here

CUET
Common University Entrance Test
India News

