CUET-UG results to be announced by 10 pm tonight

CUET-UG results to be announced by 10 pm on September 15: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 15 2022, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 13:02 ist
M Jagadesh Kumar. Credit: PTI File Photo

The results for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 pm on Thursday, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

"CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students," Kumar said.

The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. 

CUET
National Testing Agency
India News

