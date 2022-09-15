CUET-UG results to be announced by 10 pm on September 15: UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

The results for Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by 10 pm on Thursday, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
"CUET-UG results will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students," Kumar said.
The debut edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ford unveils new gasoline-powered Mustang
The chess world isn't ready for a cheating scandal
DH Radio | Life of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar...
India to launch 'Gaganyaan' in 2024
Bulldozers raze illegal encroachments in Bengaluru
Vinesh Phogat wins bronze in World Championships
DH Toon: 'Go Goa Gone' for Congress
Robin Uthappa retires from all forms of Indian cricket
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite review: Decent budget 5G phone