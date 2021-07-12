India administered Covid vaccines to over 38 cr so far

Cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 38 crore

The ministry said 16,61,804 first doses and 1,40,806 second doses were given to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 on Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2021, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 23:40 ist
More than 37.03 lakh doses were administered on Monday, as per a provisional report till 7 pm. Credit: AFP File Photo

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 38 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

More than 37.03 lakh doses were administered on Monday, as per a provisional report till 7 pm.

The ministry said 16,61,804 first doses and 1,40,806 second doses were given to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 on Monday.

Also Read | Average daily vaccination declines to 34.32 lakh between July 5-11

Cumulatively, 11,41,34,915 people in the age group of 18-44 have received their first dose and 38,88,828 have received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive in the country.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

 