'More than 66 crore Covid jabs administered in India'

Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 66 crore: Health ministry

More than 69 lakh (69,42,335) vaccine  doses have been administered on Wednesday as per the 7 pm provisional report

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 22:38 ist
A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: PTI Photo

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 66 crore on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

More than 69 lakh (69,42,335) vaccine  doses have been administered on Wednesday as per the 7 pm provisional report.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 25,89,65,198 individuals in the age group of 18-44 years across states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 2,97,99,597 have received their second dose since the start of phase-three of the vaccination drive, according to the health ministry data.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Launching into space? Insurers baulk at new coverage

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Heavy rains lash Maharashtra, Delhi: See pics

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna added to Test squad

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Why euphoria around Q1 GDP is misplaced

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Air pollution in India may cut 9 years of your life

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

Staying in the moment could be Djokovic's way to Slam

 