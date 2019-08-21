Curbs imposed in J&K due to Pak's intentions: Union Min

Opposition leaders should wait for some days to hold meetings in Jammu and Kashmir as the Centre has imposed certain restrictions in view of Pakistan's intentions to see law and order is disturbed there, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said here on Wednesday.

Pakistan would like to see peace disturbed in J&K to tell the world that the government of India's decisions vis-a-vis the state are wrong, he said.

Asked for his comments on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the reports of violence, he said, "small incidents" are not happening for the first time.

Now there is no "tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir", where there used to be months long curfew with leaders jailed for years in the past as well, he said. "This is not new.

We took some decisions such as imposing restrictions as a precautionary measure, keeping in view Pakistan's attempts to provoke and conspire to somehow disturb law and order in Jammu and Kashmir.

Certainly not to inconvenience people," he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. In the past, there were many instances of imposition of curfew, enforcement of prohibitory orders, closure of schools for months and arrest of Chief Ministers, he said.

Compared to the past, no such decisions have been taken now, he said. "Pakistan is hatching many conspiracies to prove before the world what the government of India has done is wrong. Because today the whole world is in favour of India. Because the world is standing by the decisions taken by the government of India in the matter of abrogation of Article 370," he said.

The government is taking all precautionary measures as either the ISI or Pakistan government was trying to somehow disturb law and order "to prove that what the government of India has done is wrong", he said. Except in Srinagar valley, schools and universities have reopened in other places, government offices are functioning and markets have been thrown open, he said.

Asked why opposition leaders were not being allowed to hold meetings in the state, he said government has taken precautions in view of Pakistan's intentions and the opposition leaders should have patience.

"There is a lot of time. You can go to Jammu and Kashmir... Hold peace for some days. Let's see Pakistan's problem now. After that, Rahul Gandhi can hold any number of meetings. Who is saying no? Have patience," he said.

The abrogation of Article 370 would have benefits like implementation of the Constitution and reservations for SCs, STs and Backward Classes coming into force in the state, he said. "Why are you in a hurry? On the one hand, Pakistan is making efforts to tell the world that there is no peace. Now, the opposition party also wants to go with Pakistan.

This is wrong," he said. Asked when political leaders would be released in Jammu and Kashmir and the appropriate time, he said officers concerned would take a call on the matter. "...It is not in our hands. The J-K administration will take care," he said.