Curfew relaxed for air passengers, staff in Karnataka

The Karnataka state government permitted the movement of air passengers, airline and airport staff, and crew members to and from the Airport even during curfew period. The exemptions were made in an order by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, which deleted 'domestic air travel of passengers' from the list of prohibited activities during lockdown.

The order, issued Sunday, allowed "unhindered/unrestricted movement of air passengers with valid air ticket, and airline staff/airport staff/crew members with valid IDs", during curfew period - between 7 pm to 7 am on all days and throughout Sunday when 24-hour curfew is in place till May 31. The directions were as per the prevailing guidelines and SOPs issued by the central and state governments.

Centre recently permitted the resumption of domestic air travel in the country from May 25. Karnataka had agreed to resume flights with a few riders, which included seven day institutional quarantine followed by home quarantine for passengers from six states, registration on Seva Sindhu portal and others.

Praveen Sood, Director General of Police, Karnataka, had announced the same in a tweet Saturday. The six states are Maharastra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.