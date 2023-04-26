Curfew revoked from two police station areas in Odisha's Sambalpur

The Sambalpur district administration on Wednesday revoked curfew from two of the six police station areas in the violence-hit western Odisha city.

The curfew which was imposed on April 14 night following large-scale violence in the city during Hanuman Jayanti celebration has been lifted from the Sambalpur Sadar Police station and Bareipali police station jurisdictions, an order issued by the district administration said.

However, curfew will continue to remain in force in four other police station areas - Sambalpur Town, Ainthapali, Dhanupali and Khetrajpur, an official said.

The administration which had suspended internet service in Sambalpur city on April 13 has restored the facility on April 23.

This western Odisha city witnessed large-scale violence on two separate dates on April 12 when there was a bike rally by the organisers of the Hanuman Jayanti and later on April 14 the day on which the main procession was held.

A number of people including 10 police personnel were injured in the April 12 violence and a large number of shops and business establishments were set on fire by mischief mongers during the violence. The police have so far arrested nearly 100 people.

This apart, one tribal man was also killed on April 14 night. However, the police claimed that the murder was not linked to the communal violence in the city.

Meanwhile, a member of the National Scheduled Tribe Commission, Anata Nayak visited the violence hit city on Tuesday, but could not meet the family members of the deceased tribal man who was killed on April 14 night.

A senior police officer said that additional armed forces would remain deployed in the city with patrolling being done as per the provision in both curfew and non-curfew areas of Sambalpur.