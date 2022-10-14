Cyber attack hits IT systems of Tata Power

Cyber attack hits IT systems of Tata Power

The company said it has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems, adding that all critical operational systems are functioning

PTI
PTI, New Delhi/Mumbai,
  • Oct 14 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 21:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tata Power on Friday said that a cyber attack has hit its Information Technology (IT) infrastructure and affected its systems.

Tata Power Company Limited had a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure impacting some of its IT systems, a BSE filing from the Mumbai-headquartered company said.

The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems, it informed.

All critical operational systems are functioning; however, as a measure of abundant precaution, restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points, it added.

A senior official from the Maharashtra Police's cyber wing said an intelligence input had been received about threat to Tata Power and other electricity companies.

All the concerned companies have been alerted, the official said, adding that an audit and check of firewalls is underway.

