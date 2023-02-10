Cyber attack on 5 servers of AIIMS: Minister

Union Minister for State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said as per the technical analysis, a total of five servers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were affected by a recent cyber attack, which led to the encryption of approximately 1.3 terabytes of data.
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) evaluated the cyber attack on AIIMS. However, AIIMS servers were managed by them only, the minister said in his written reply.
The AIIMS, Delhi, faced a cyber attack on November 23, which led to the paralysing of its server.
“As per preliminary analysis, servers were compromised in the information technology network of AIIMS by unknown threat actors due to improper network segmentation, which caused operational disruption due to the non-functionality of critical applications,” the minister said while replying to BJP’s Sushil Modi in Rajya Sabha.
He also said 4.5 million cases were reported and tracked in past five years.
