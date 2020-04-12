Cyber-criminals are on prowl, beware of what you do online

Are you working from home during the lockdown in this COVID-19 season? Then beware of criminals prowling in the cyberspace to sneak into your laptop or iPad to steal the data, which you and your company want to zealously guard.

From the elementary tip of compulsory change of default passwords to disabling remote access when not needed and not sharing meeting links through messaging Apps, cyber experts in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have issued a slew of measures to be followed.

With several offices now resorting to meetings in the virtual world using video apps and services, the advice is not to share links inviting for meeting publicly or through social media platforms and to use only "trusted" apps as approved by the employer for video conferencing or collaborative work.

The advisory cautions not to be fooled by phishing emails and always check the link or email properly before opening it, and not to use the same device for work and leisure activities, and to use devices provided by the company for official use instead of personal devices.

One must keep the remote access apps that allow accessing a computer in the network elsewhere, disabled until and unless required. When used, the security of the network should be ensured.

Using open or free wi-fi network is dangerous, the advisory warns as it recommends changing the default password of home wi-fi and admin passwords and updating operating systems and anti-virus applications regularly.

The audacity and speed of cybercriminals in attempting to cash in on the pandemic was seen soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced setting up of PM-CARES to collect funds for COVID-19 and a UPI for payment. Soon after, several fake UPI ids similar to the official ones have flooded the cyberspace, prompting banks and other official channels to issue warnings.

Earlier, Delhi Police and several state police forces have issued warnings, saying COVID-19 has given a new avenue for cybercriminals trying to cash in on the fear people have about the pandemic.