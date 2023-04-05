Cyber thugs create fake websites of D-Mart, Big Basket to dupe people; arrested

The Noida Police on Tuesday said they have arrested six members of a cyber gang which allegedly created fake websites of D-Mart, Big Basket, Big Bazaar and duped people of crores of rupees.

Through these websites, the thugs offered products at discounted or cheap rates in order to lure gullible buyers, then during payment they gained information about their credit/debit cards and used the details to fraudulently withdraw money from their bank accounts, a senior official said.

"On April 3, the cyber helpline team of Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested the six members of the gang which created fraudulent websites in the name of companies like Big Bazaar, D-Mart, Big Basket and duped crores of rupees from people," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajeev Dixit said.

The members of this gang are residents of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar, Dixit said, adding that the people duped by them are not only from Delhi NCR area but several other parts of the country.

Those held have been identified as Vineet Kumar, Dhruv Solanki, Gaurav Talan, Salman Khan, Santosh Maurya and Manoj Maurya, the police said.

The police said they have seized three laptops, four mobile phones, two debit cards, Rs 11,700 in cash and a Hyundai i10 car from the gang.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused at the Bisrakh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the police added.