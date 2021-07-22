Cyberattacks on 4 load despatch units, Centre tells RS

Cyberattacks on four of India's five load despatch units, Centre tells RS

This comes after a Chinese government affiliated hacker group, Red Echo, targeted Indian power grid earlier this year

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 22 2021, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 20:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

Out of India’s five regional centres that help oversee the country’s critical electricity load management functions, four have faced cyberattacks in recent months, according to Union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh’s written reply to Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“Some unsuccessful cyber attempts were reported from various agencies in the recent past. On receipt of such information, immediate measures are taken for isolation and other compliance measures by the respective organisation," Singh’s statement said, according to the Mint report.

Read | Plea in SC seeks court-monitored probe into Pegasus snooping scandal

This comes after a Chinese government-affiliated hacker group, Red Echo, targeted Indian power grids earlier this year. Such cyber attacks have been made on India's transportation sector, too.

“For instance, cyber incidents have been reported at Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC), Western Regional Load Despatch Centre (WRLDC), Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC) and North Eastern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NERLDC) of Power System Operation Corporation (POSOCO), NTPC Kudgi and Telangana State Transco. Necessary isolation and other protective measures have been taken by these organisations," Singh’s statement said.

"Necessary isolation and other protective measures have been taken by these organizations," it added.

Read | TMC MPs tear papers as Vaishnaw reads statement in Rajya Sabha on alleged Pegasus snooping

A New York Times article had previously claimed that a similar cyberattack by the Chinese hacker group had led to a power failure in Mumbai last year. However, the Union Power Ministry denied claims of cyber attacks linked to the Mumbai power failure.

“An incident of power outage occurred in Mumbai on October 12, 2020. As per the direction of the ministry of power, a panel was formed to conduct a fact-finding exercise on the cyber sabotage angle. As per the report of the committee, no conclusive evidence was observed to attribute the Mumbai grid incident of 12.10.2020 to a cyberattack," Singh’s response noted.

Taking steps to avoid cyber attacks in future, the ministry has set up six Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) for grid operation, thermal, hydropower, electricity distribution, transmission and renewable energy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Electricity
cyber attack
India News
Ministry of Power

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 