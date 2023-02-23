Cyberbullying affecting youth, need to fight it with legislations: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

Presiding officers of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday expressed concerns over cyberbullying, saying the youth is getting affected by it and data shows India as a leading region in cases of cyberbullying.

Inaugurating the '19th Annual Zone-3 Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association-India Region', Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that cyberbullying is extremely relevant in today's context as a lot of people, particularly teenagers and the youth, are getting affected by it.

"The best way to fight cyberbullying is by framing laws and (creating) awareness," he said.

"Information technology should be used to improve efficiency in governance and improve the lives of people but at the same time safeguards should be taken to protect institutions and people from its demerits," the Lok Sabha speaker said.

Echoing similar views, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh said the mission of adopting new digital technologies to become a digitally empowered nation also has a negative aspect like cyberbullying.

"Global data shows India as a leading region in cases of cyberbullying," Harivansh said and expressed hopes that the conference would find a solution to this emerging concern.

Cyberbullying and drug abuse are the two topics that would be discussed in the two-day conference that started on Thursday.

Birla said both cyberbullying and drug abuse are affecting the future generation, and legislative bodies across the country should ensure that by involving the people in the law making process, the country gets rid of both these menaces.

"The problem of drug abuse is not only present in the north-east region, but in the entire country. Lawmakers across the country must conduct a comprehensive public awareness campaign to educate the youth and work towards a drug-free India," he said.

Harivansh also expressed concern about drug abuse and said India is the "youngest nation" in the world and policy makers should work to root out this problem to prepare the youth for 'New India'.

