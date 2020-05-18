Cyclone Amphan LIVE: Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm likely to intensify into Super Cyclone, warns IMD

Odisha and West Bengal brace for Cyclone Amphan which is most likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm by Monday evening in Odisha. Cyclone Amphan is likely to affect 11 lakh people in the two states. Weather forecaster IMD has said that Cyclone Amphan has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to make landfall somewhere between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh on Wednesday. Twelve coastal districts of Odisha are on high alert and the government has deployed 17 NDRF teams of 45 personnel each in Odisha and West Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts from May 18 to 21. Stay tuned for more updates.
'Amphan' likely to intensity further into super cyclone: IMD
The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan', moving with a speed of 13 kmph over west-central and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal, is likely to gain more strength and intensify further into a super cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours, the IMD said.
Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’: 18th May 2020 (1000 to 1027 IST). Likely to intensify further as Super Cyclone, says IMD.
'Amphan' intensifies into severe cyclonic storm: MeT department
Squall with speed reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph is likely to commence along and off the south Odisha coast from May 18 evening. Wind with similar speed is also likely along and off Odisha coast from May 19 morning.
The wind speed will increase becoming gale. Wind speed reaching 75-85 kmph, gusting to 95 kmph from May 20 morning is likely along and off the north Odisha coast.
Cyclone 'Amphan': NDRF deploys 17 teams in Odisha, West Bengal
NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a video message that the federal contingency force is "watching the situation closely from the headquarters and we are in touch with state governments, the Indian Meteorological Department and all stakeholder agencies".
(Very Severe Cyclonic Storm)VSCS ‘AMPHAN’ over central parts of South BoB about 870 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To intensify further into an Exteremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) on Monday. To cross West Bengal– Bangladesh coasts bet Digha (WB) and Hatiya island in the afternoon/evening of 20th May as VSCS.
Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ with Eye Pattern: 18th May 2020 (0730 to 0750 IST)
Cyclone Warning for West Bengal and north Odisha coasts: Indian Meteorological Department
Cyclone 'Amphan' likely to turn into very severe storm; landfall on West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts on May 20: MHA
The cyclonic storm 'Amphan', which is currently moving over Southeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to turn into a very severe storm and make a landfall on West Bengal coast on May 20, the home ministry said on Sunday.
