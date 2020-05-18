Cyclone Amphan LIVE: Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm likely to intensify into Super Cyclone, warns IMD

Odisha and West Bengal brace for Cyclone Amphan which is most likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm by Monday evening in Odisha. Cyclone Amphan is likely to affect 11 lakh people in the two states. Weather forecaster IMD has said that Cyclone Amphan has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to make landfall somewhere between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya Islands in Bangladesh on Wednesday. Twelve coastal districts of Odisha are on high alert and the government has deployed 17 NDRF teams of 45 personnel each in Odisha and West Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts from May 18 to 21. Stay tuned for more updates.