Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Sea water enters houses as tidal waves lash Mangrol coast in Gujarat

With cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district today, over 74,000 people living near the coast have been evacuated as a precaution and disaster management units have been deployed for rescue and relief measures. According to the IMD, very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening. Track latest updates on the cyclone only with DH!