Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Sea water enters houses as tidal waves lash Mangrol coast in Gujarat

With cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district today, over 74,000 people living near the coast have been evacuated as a precaution and disaster management units have been deployed for rescue and relief measures. According to the IMD, very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by today evening. Track latest updates on the cyclone only with DH!
Cyclone Biparjoy: How are cyclones named?
Cyclone Biparjoy, the latest tropical storm brewing in the Arabian Sea, has been making headlines across India. But have you ever wondered how the cyclones get their names?
Weather forecasters give each tropical cyclone a name to avoid confusion, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. In general, tropical cyclones are named according to the rules at regional level.
For the Indian Ocean region, a formula for naming cyclones wasagreed upon in 2000. Thirteen countries in the region - Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen - contributed a set of names, which are assigned sequentially whenever a cyclonic storm develops.
Read more
Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard deployed across Gujarat
Meanwhile,Indian Army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi, and Dwarka. Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations along with civil administration as well as with the NDRF teams, saidWing Commander N Manish, Defence PRO andSpokesperson of Ministry of Defence, Gujarat.
"In consonance with its firm resolve to mitigate the hardships felt by the population during times of natural disaster all armed forces that are the Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard have prepared themselves to provide assistance to the locals in view of cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat," he said.
Sea water enters houses located at the coast as tidal waves lash Mangrol in Junagarh district of Gujarat.
Biparjoy is a very severe cyclonic storm with damaging potential, says IMD's Director General
Biparjoyis a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with damaging potential. Two to three metres high tidal waves are expected in Kachchh and extremely heavy rainfall with high windspeed expected in Porbandar and Dwarka districts, saysDr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.
Indian Navy teams across Gujarat, Mumbai on standby ahead of landfall
Four Indian Navy ships with HADR bricksembarked are on standby at short notice. Five relief teams each at Porbandar and Okha and 15 relief teams at Valsura are on standby. Helos at INS Hansa in Goa and INS Shikra in Mumbai are ready for embarkation to Gujarat: Indian Navy
Porbandar witnesses rough sea conditions and strong winds under the influence of cyclone Biparjoy.
Port of Navlakhi in Gujarat's Kutch district affected by cyclone Biparjoy
Our ships, disaster response teams are ready, says Vice Chief of Naval Staff
"Our ships, disaster response teams are ready, along with other agencies of the state and central governments," said Our ships, disaster response teams are ready, says Vice Chief of Naval Staff Sanjay Jasjit Singh on Indian Navy's preparedness for Cyclone Biparjoy.
Here are the dos and don'ts to stay safe
The National Disaster Management Authority has largely divided the do's and don'ts regarding the cyclone into 4 parts from before the cyclone season till the cyclone has passed the region.
The actions that need to be taken in the event of a cyclone threat can broadly be divided into four categories:
When your area is under cyclone warning:
> Get away from low-lying areas close to the coast
> Leave early before your way to high ground or shelter gets flooded
> Board up glass windows or put storm shutters in place.
>Have strong support for outside doors.
> Paste paper strips on glasses to prevent splinters.
> Get extra ready-to-eat food and store extra drinking water.
Read more
When will severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy make a landfall?
According to theIMD, very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy willcross Saurashtra andKutch andadjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi andKarachi near Jakhau Port by today evening.
Cyclone Biparjoy: Western Railways cancels 7 more trains as precautionary measure
The Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday decided to cancel or short- terminate the operation of a few more trains as a precaution in view of the powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy' which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat on Thursday evening.
Over 74,000 evacuated from Gujarat coasts as cyclone Biparjoy nears
The Gujarat government evacuated about74,435 citizens so far to safe places in eight districts which are likely to be affected by the cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district by Thursday evening. 4,604 in Junagadh, 34,300 in Kutch, 10,000 in Jamnagar, 3,469 in Porbandar, 5,035 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 1,605 in Gir Somnath, 9,243 in Morbi and 6,089 in Rajkot have been evacuated.
Read more
Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat closed for devotees today amid Biparjoy threat
Gujarat's Mandvi witnesses rough sea conditions and strong winds as Biparjoy looms