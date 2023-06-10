Cyclone Biparjoy set to intensify in next 24 hours: IMD

IMD further predicted that it would move gradually north-northwestwards during the subsequent three days

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2023, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 10:47 ist
High tidal waves crash on the shore at the Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram. Credit: PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that Cyclone Biparjoy is set to intensify in the next 24 hours.

"VSCS 'Biparjoy' over east central Arabian Sea, lay centered at 0530hrs IST of 10th June, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further & move north-northeast wards during next 24 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.

"The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 9 kmph during past 6-hours and lay centered at 5:30 hours IST of today, June 10 over the same region near latitude 16.5N and longitude 67.4E, about 700 km west of Goa, 630 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 620 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 930 km south of Karachi.

Also Read | With Cyclone Biparjoy, wait for monsoon would be a bit longer

"It is very likely to intensify further and move north-northeast awards gradually during the next 24 hours. Then it would move gradually north-northwestwards during the subsequent three days," it added.

The IMD further predicted that along the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail on June 10 and likely to increase becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on June 11, 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph during June 12 and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph during June 13 to 15.

