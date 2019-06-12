Cyclone: Chinese boats seek shelter in Ratnagiri port

As cyclone Vayu is intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm, around 10 Chinese boats reached the Ratnagiri port of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

While two Chinese boats arrived in the Ratnagiri coast on Tuesday, eight more reached on Wednesday.

Indian Coast Guard inspector general KR Suresh confirmed the development and said that a security cordon is being maintained. "On humanatarian ground they have been allowed under security cordon," he said.

The Maharashtra police, Maharashtra Maritime Board and Customs are in touch with ICG officials. Most of the boats are fishing boats.