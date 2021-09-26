Cyclone Gulab Live: Landfall likely on Andhra, Odisha coast tonight; wind speeds expected to be 95 kmph
updated: Sep 26 2021, 15:53 ist
A cyclone is set to hit the north Andhra-south Odisha coast on Sunday evening with expected wind speeds gusting up to 95 kmph, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned. Stay tuned for more updates.
15:47
ODRAF, NDRF teams deployed to take safety measures ahead of Cyclone Gulab
The Odisha government has already mobilised men and machinery, and launched an evacuation drive in seven identified districts in the southern parts of the state.
As many as 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with about 102 teams of fire brigade personnel, have been dispatched to the seven districts -- Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said. Ganjam is expected to be severely affected by the cyclonic storm, and 15 rescue teams have been deployed in that area alone, Jena said. Besides, 11 fire service units, six teams of the ODRAF and eight of the NDRF are on standby for emergency purposes, he said.
15:28
Cyclone Gulab to make landfall on Sunday night: All you need to know
A cyclone is set to hit the north Andhra-south Odisha coast on Sunday evening with expected wind speeds gusting up to 95 kmph, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned.
Green: This code means that “all is well” and there is no likelihood of any adverse weather-related and there are no advisories issued.
Yellow: The colour yellow signals authorities to “be aware” or on their guard, with the likelihood of severely bad weather that could last several days at a stretch, while also suggesting that the weather could take a turn for the worse and upset daily activities.
Orange: Meaning “Be prepared”, the IMD issues the orange alert as a warning for extremely bad weather, electricity blackouts and the possibility of communication disruptions, including road and rail closures.
Red: The IMD issues the highest level of warning—indicating authorities should “take action”—only when it is guaranteed that bad weather is going to upend travel and power and pose a significant risk to life.
These alerts are universal and are not used exclusively for cyclones but for a range of natural calamities including floods, heavy rainfall, snowstorms and other dangerous weather events.
15:27
'Orange' alert issued for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts
"The deep depression over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7 kmph in last six hours, and intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’," the IMD said.
A cyclone warning has been issued for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. An 'orange' alert has also been issued for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.
15:26
Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Gulab, IMD issues 'orange' alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone 'Gulab' on Saturday and an 'orange' alert has been issued for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
