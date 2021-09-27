Cyclone Gulab: Uttarandhra braces for possible flash floods from Odisha

A day after Cyclone Gulab made landfall in the neighbouring Srikakulam district, several areas in Visakhapatnam city remained inundated in the floodwaters.

While water is being pumped out, people in low lying areas were evacuated to safer spots and relief measures are underway.

Under the cyclonic effect, heavy to very heavy rains were recorded on Sunday in the three north coastal Andhra Pradesh districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, known as the Uttarandhra region.

33.3 cms rain was recorded at the TTD Kalyanamandapam in Visakhapatnam Rural, followed by 32 cms rainfall at Adavivaram.

Monitoring the situation from Visakhapatnam, AP Chief Secretary Adityanath Das said that winds were blowing at a speed of 80-90 km per hour during the storm, uprooting trees in some places.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a video conference with the district collectors and other officials over the impact of Gulab Cyclone and directed them to expedite the relief measures in the affected areas.

The CM instructed the concerned authorities to restore the power supply as soon as the rains subside.

While an ex gratia of Rs five lakh is announced for the families of the deceased, the CM ordered that Rs 1000 should be given to each family while returning to their homes from the relief camps.

The state government is yet to take stock of the prevailing situation and record any unreported loss of life in the affected areas. Reddy has directed the officials to prepare a report on crop damage “in a generous manner and provide immediate relief to the farmers.”

Officials were advised to remain on high alert as neighbouring Odisha is experiencing heavy rains, which could lead to flash floods in Uttarandhra. The CM has ordered the evacuation of people residing along the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers to the relief camps.

