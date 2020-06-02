Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Cyclone to make landfall as severe cyclonic storm near Alibaug in Maharashtra

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to cross Alibaug on Wednesday afternoon, at a sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, says IMD. A low-pressure area in Arabian Sea has formed into a cyclonic storm that may hit the North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. According to the forecast made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm may hit North Maharashtra-Gujarat coast by June 3. The Maharashtra government is gearing up to face Nigarsa and has beefed up measures along the coastal Konkan belt in wake of an approaching cyclone. Stay tuned for live updates.