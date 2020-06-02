Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Cyclone to make landfall as severe cyclonic storm near Alibaug in Maharashtra

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to cross Alibaug on Wednesday afternoon, at a sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, says IMD. A low-pressure area in Arabian Sea has formed into a cyclonic storm that may hit the North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. According to the forecast made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm may hit North Maharashtra-Gujarat coast by June 3. The Maharashtra government is gearing up to face Nigarsa and has beefed up measures along the coastal Konkan belt in wake of an approaching cyclone. Stay tuned for live updates.
BMC issues guidelines for Mumbaikars ahead of the cyclone as a precautionary measure
Spl arrangements for nuclear plants, chemical industries
The Maharashtra government has taken a series of measures and precautions at nuclear power plants, industries and chemical plants in the Mumbai and neighborhood districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad. The three districts have several MIDC areas. The Tarapur Atomic Power Station is located in Palghar while several chemical plants are located in Raigad district. The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is located in Mumbai.
Cyclone Warning for north Maharashtra - south Gujarat coasts: Orange message
Cyclonic Storm ‘NISARGA’ over East Central Arabian Sea: Cyclone Warning for north Maharashtra - south Gujarat coasts: Orange message
Likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into Eastcentral and Northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts till tomorrow. (PIB)
NDRF has deployed 10 teams for Maharashtra
NDRF teams have surveyed the region and have begun awareness drives among the people.
Cyclonic ‘NISARGA’ over East-central Arabian Sea moved northwards: Disaster Management Unit, Government of Maharashtra,
The Cyclonic Storm ‘NISARGA’ over East-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 13 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 1430 hours IST of today, the 02nd June, 2020 over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 16.0°N and longitude 71.2°E, about 290 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 380 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 600 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).
It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next few hours, recurve north-northeastwards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of 03rd June as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.
Cyclone Nisarga is likely to cross Alibaug on Wednesday afternoon, with sustained wind speed of 100 - 110 kmph: IMD
Indian Navy teams making preparations in wake of Cyclone Nisarga in Maharshtra
PM Narendra Modi reviews cyclonic conditions in western coast
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India.
Aaditya Thackeray on preparations ahead of tackling Cyclone Nisarga
Deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies into cyclone: IMD
The deep depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and will cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
As a precautionary measure, state authorities have decided to shift nearly 150 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients from the make-shift set up in BKC area to a facility in Worli, which has a covered rooftop.
District authorities are surveying the villages and people living in kuchcha houses will be evacuated to safer places. In Mumbai, the municipal authorities have drawn up plans to deal with water logging following heavy rainfall. BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has kept its disaster management control room on high alert. Officials from all 24 wards in Mumbai have been asked to identify potentially hazardous and low lying settlements and evacuate people to nearby safer places.
Indian Coast Guard ships, aircraft and on shore stations are continuously relaying warnings about impending adverse weather to merchant vessels and fishermen. Meanwhile fishing vessels have begun to return to the shore.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 10 teams at various places in Maharashtra. Anupam Srivastava, Commander, NDRF at Pune said 3 teams have been deployed in Mumbai, 2 each in Raigad and Palghar and 1 each in Thane, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. NDRF teams have surveyed the region and have been conducting briefing for the people to explain the damage likely to be caused by the cyclone.
Massive preparations underway to tackle Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai
Massive preparations and coordination meetings are underway in the Mumbai metropolitan region with India's financial capital hours away from its worst-ever cyclonic impact.
The Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall on Wednesday with wind speed over 105 to 110 kmph.
According to IMD, Nisarga is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next six hours and further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours.
It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next few hours, recurve north-northeastwards thereafter and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of 03rd June as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, according to IMD.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair Cabinet meeting at 3 pm to review the COVID-19 situation and preparations ahead of Cyclone Nisarga.
Cyclone Nisarga will be first big cyclone to hit Mumbai
The cyclone is expected to make a landfall in Maharashtra's coastal Konkan region,particularly the Palghar district, that comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
According to IMD records, in the last over a century's time, Mumbai and its suburbs, have not experienced such a cyclone.
HM Amit Shah assures Vijay Rupani, Uddhav Thackeray help to deal with cyclone; reviews preparations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations in Gujarat and Maharashtra for an impending cyclone and assured the chief ministers of the two western states all possible central help to deal with any situation arising out of it.
Cyclones and their naming system
Aila, Maya, Nargis, Nilofer might sound like the names of people, but they are, in fact, names of lethal cyclones that brought in massive destruction and loss of lives in the regions adjacent to the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The naming of cyclones might seem insensitive or juvenile, but the practice of naming cyclones dates back several centuries when cyclones were usually named after Roman Catholic saints. Although cyclones are primarily named to distinguish one cyclone from another, the naming system has always had a pattern to it.
The nearly 260 km patch between Raigad and Daman has one of the highest population densities in the country. Apart from Mumbai, it also has satellites cities like Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Ambernath.
The depression will intensify into a deep depression --- the third and fourth stage of any cyclone formation --- by this evening. It will intensify into a cyclonic storm by June 2, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.
The depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclone and cross the north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts on June 3, and will have an impact on Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.
Maharashtra govt prepares for cyclone Nisarga likely to hit on June 3
Meanwhile, on Monday, drizzles were reported from various parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region.
"We have taken all measures. I appeal to fishermen not to venture into the sea," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
"A low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto midtropospheric levels. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central adjoining south-east Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by 3 June," the RMC-IMD said.
The cyclone system, Nisarga, is the second big cyclone in a fortnight's time, after Amphan, that rose from Bay of Bengal and had hit the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha besides neighbouring Bangladesh - leaving a massive trail of destruction.
A low-pressure area in Arabian Sea has formed into a cyclonic storm that may hit the North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts. According to the forecast made by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm may hit North Maharashtra-Gujarat coast by June 3. The Maharashtra government is gearing up to face Nigarsa and has beefed up measures along the coastal Konkan belt in wake of an approaching cyclone.
Hello readers, welcome to our live coverage of Cyclone Nisarga which is likelt to make a landfall on Maharashtra-Gujarat coast on June 3. Stay tuned for key updates.