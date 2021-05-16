Cyclone Tauktae: Here's a list of dos and don'ts

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released a list of Dos and Don’ts for people in cyclone-affected areas as the Western coastline and states gear up as Cyclone Tauktae approaches Goa.

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is approaching the Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Gusty winds and heavy rains lashed several parts of Goa on Sunday morning due to cyclonic storm Tauktae, uprooting electric poles and affecting power supply in many parts of the coastal state, officials said. No casualty was reported so far.

Here’s a list of Dos and Don’ts for you, if you are in a cyclone-affected area:

1. Before the Cyclone, “Ignore rumours, Stay calm, Don’t panic”: NDMA has asked people to ignore rumours and follow credible sources such as radio, television weather news and newspapers for weather updates.

2. Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity and use SMS when your internet connection is not available.

3. Prepare an emergency kit with all essentials for easy access.

4. During the cyclone, if you’re inside then switch off your electrical mains and gas supply to avoid any accidents.

5. If your house is in an unsafe condition/location then leave before the cyclone starts.

6. During the cyclone, keep your doors and windows of your house closed.

7. After the cyclone, drink boiled or chlorinated water.

8 If you’re outside during the cyclone, then watch out for broken electric poles and wires, avoid getting into broken buildings, and seek a safer shelter “as soon as possible,” the NDMA advised.