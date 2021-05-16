Cyclone Tauktae Live: Cyclone to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around May 18 early morning

The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea on Saturday intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae, unleashing heavy rain and sea erosion in coastal districts while bringing widespread rain in Karnataka's Malnad region. PM Modi has told a a high-level meeting that special effort should be taken to ensure that Covid-19 management in hospitals, cold chain for vaccine and storage of essential medicines are not impacted by cyclone Tauktae. Tune in to DH for more updates.
Cyclone Tauktae to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around May 18 early morning
Cyclone Tauktae: Rain wreaks havoc in Kerala, high alert sounded across state
Houses and crops faced extensive damage across Kerala due to heavy rain and strong winds since Friday. Two persons drowned at Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts.
Take extra efforts to ensure Cyclone Tauktae doesn't have an impact on Covid-19 operations: PM to officials
Special effort should be taken to ensure that Covid-19 management in hospitals, cold chain for vaccine and storage of essential medicines are not impacted by cyclone Tauktae, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a high-level meeting on Saturday.
Cyclone Tauktae: Rough sea batters coastal districts in Karnataka
The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea on Saturday intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae, unleashing heavy rain and sea erosion in coastal districts while bringing widespread rain in Malnad region.
7 feared missing, 2 rescued after tug boat meets tragedy
Seven feared missing, two were rescued after a tug vessel named Alliance which was assisting the MRPL is cargo unloading near Single Point Mooring started drifting following the rough sea.
