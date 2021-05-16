Cyclone Tauktae Live: Cyclone to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around May 18 early morning

The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea on Saturday intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae, unleashing heavy rain and sea erosion in coastal districts while bringing widespread rain in Karnataka's Malnad region. PM Modi has told a a high-level meeting that special effort should be taken to ensure that Covid-19 management in hospitals, cold chain for vaccine and storage of essential medicines are not impacted by cyclone Tauktae. Tune in to DH for more updates.