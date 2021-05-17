Cyclone Tauktae Live: IAF airlifts NDRF personnel, equipment to Ahmedabad

The IAF has sent two aircrafts along with NDRF personnel and equipment to Ahmedabad with Cyclone Tauktae expected to strike Gujarat by 5 PM this evening. The Cyclone has wreaked havoc across India's western coast, killing 8 in Karnataka's Malnad and coastal districts. The state is expected to see rains till May 20, the IMD said. elsewhere, Mumbai saw a light spell of rain early in the morning in view of the cyclone. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Watch | Indian Coast Guard rescue 12 crew members of boat stranded off Kochi
IAF deploys two aircrafts from Kolkata to Ahmedabad, sends 167 NDRF personnel in wake of Cyclone Tauktae
Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Gujarat by 5 PM
Light spell of rain in Mumbai
Cyclone leaves behind a trail of destruction
The rough sea and gusty wind following cyclone have caused extensive damages to structures, houses and roads along the coast in Dakshina Kannada district.
Read More
8 killed as cyclone Tauktae pounds coast, Malnad
At least eight people were killed in Karnataka after cyclone Tauktae pounded coastal and Malnad districts withheavy rain and gusty winds on Sunday.
Read More
Rainfall in Karnataka expected to continue till May 20: IMD
The effectsof the cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, are likely to be felt in the state up to May 20, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru on Sunday.
Read More
Kerala gets temporary relief from rough weather
Throughout Sunday, heavy rains were reported in central and north Kerala districts. Orange alert was sounded in eight districts. Extensive damages to crops were reported from various parts of the state in the heavy winds. Two persons died in separate rain-related incidents in the state and other incidents were reported from Kozhikode and Ernakulam districts.
Read More
Cyclone Tauktae unleashes strong winds, rain on coast, Malnad
Cyclone Tauktae on Sunday unleashed powerful winds and heavy to very heavy rains bringing life to a standstill in coast and Malnad districts.
Read More