Cyclone Tauktae Live: IAF airlifts NDRF personnel, equipment to Ahmedabad

The IAF has sent two aircrafts along with NDRF personnel and equipment to Ahmedabad with Cyclone Tauktae expected to strike Gujarat by 5 PM this evening. The Cyclone has wreaked havoc across India's western coast, killing 8 in Karnataka's Malnad and coastal districts. The state is expected to see rains till May 20, the IMD said. elsewhere, Mumbai saw a light spell of rain early in the morning in view of the cyclone. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.