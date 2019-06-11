Cyclone Vayu: NDRF on alert in Gujarat, Daman and Diu

At least 46 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being deployed in Gujarat, Daman and Diu to deal eventuality that may arise due to cyclonic storm 'Vayu'.

Thirty-four teams have been already deployed in Morbi, Rajkot, Dwarka, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Junagarh, Jamnagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kutch, Vadodara and Ahmedabad districts in Gujarat while two teams are in Diu.

Six teams from the NDRF base Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) and four teams from Pune (Maharashtra) are being airlifted and will be deployed soon.

NDRF battalions stationed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are also kept on standby and directed to keep a close watch over the situation. Additional teams are on standby in these locations.

The 'Vayu', formed over the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep and likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by Wednesday while heading northwestward towards Gujarat, is expected to bring widespread rain all along India’s western coast.

The NDRF said its teams are fully equipped with various types of cutting, flood rescue equipment, V-SAT and satellite communication equipment for rescue and relief operations.

"The Force is in constant touch with the state government to chalk out the response strategies in case of any eventuality during the cyclonic storm. Director General, NDRF is regularly coordinating with the central ministries/agencies and state authorities for effective response during the anticipated cyclonic storm," an official statement said.