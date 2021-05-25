Cyclone Yaas: Andhra Pradesh CM asks 3 coastal districts to be on high alert

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked Collectors of the three north coastal districts to be on a high alert in view of the Yaas cyclone that is likely to cross the Bay of Bengal coast in neighbouring Odisha on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister conducted a videoconference with Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts and reviewed the situation.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, who was camping in Srikakulam, briefed the CM on the prevailing situation in the three north coastal districts. All higher officials were stationed in Srikakulam, bordering Odisha, to closely monitor the situation and take required action, he said.

Except for light rain, there has been not much impact in Srikakulam district. The Chief Secretary said diesel generators sets have been kept ready in all hospitals to ensure there was no disruption to oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients, in the event of a power outage.

Srikakulam District Collector J Nivas said they were coordinating with Odisha officials to take necessary precautionary and relief measures where required. Special teams have been positioned in Ichhapuram to handle any problem related to the transportation of oxygen tankers, Nivas added.

Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam Collectors, Hari Jawaharlal and V Vinay Chand, too explained that alternative measures were kept in place to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients in case of a power failure caused by the cyclonic storm.