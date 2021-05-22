Cyclone Yaas may intensify into very severe cyclone

Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm on May 26; may hit WB, Odisha, Bangladesh: IMD

A low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 22 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 21:23 ist
Last week, extremely severe cyclone Tauktae hit the Gujarat coast and left a trail of destruction all over the western coast. Credit: PTI Photo

Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm”, the Regional Meteorological Department said on Saturday. It also said that the potential cyclonic storm will move towards West Bengal, northern parts of Odisha and coastal Bangladesh. A low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, the director of the Regional Meteorological Department, G K Das, said it was likely that the potential cyclone would cross the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha and then move into neighbouring Bangladesh on the evening of May 26.

“Wind speed is expected to reach 90 to 100 kilometres per hour and gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour on May 26 off the coasts of West Bengal, North Odisha and Bangladesh which will intensify further till evening,” said Das.

Read | Explained: How IMD’s colour-coded warning system works

He also said that several places in Gangetic West Bengal will witness light to moderate rainfall while in isolated places, and heavy rainfall is expected to begin in coastal districts from May 25, which will subsequently intensify significantly.

It may also cause light to moderate rainfall in most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 26.

In a bid to ensure that quick assistance and search and rescue operations can be executed in affected areas, the Indian Navy has kept ships and aircraft on standby.

Four ships of the Indian Navy have been kept on standby with disaster relief material and medical teams. Eight flood relief teams and four diving teams have been deployed in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cyclone Yaas
Cyclone Tauktae
Odisha
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Supermoon, lunar eclipse and blood moon - all at once!

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Why do we get shots in the arm? It’s all about muscle

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Game of words seeks to revive fading Greek dialects

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

Argentina's beloved beef becomes bone of contention

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

 