Cyclone Yaas likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm on May 26; may hit WB, Odisha, Bangladesh: IMD

Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm”, the Regional Meteorological Department said on Saturday. It also said that the potential cyclonic storm will move towards West Bengal, northern parts of Odisha and coastal Bangladesh. A low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, the director of the Regional Meteorological Department, G K Das, said it was likely that the potential cyclone would cross the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha and then move into neighbouring Bangladesh on the evening of May 26.

“Wind speed is expected to reach 90 to 100 kilometres per hour and gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour on May 26 off the coasts of West Bengal, North Odisha and Bangladesh which will intensify further till evening,” said Das.

He also said that several places in Gangetic West Bengal will witness light to moderate rainfall while in isolated places, and heavy rainfall is expected to begin in coastal districts from May 25, which will subsequently intensify significantly.

It may also cause light to moderate rainfall in most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 26.

In a bid to ensure that quick assistance and search and rescue operations can be executed in affected areas, the Indian Navy has kept ships and aircraft on standby.

Four ships of the Indian Navy have been kept on standby with disaster relief material and medical teams. Eight flood relief teams and four diving teams have been deployed in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha.