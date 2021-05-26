Cyclone Yaas live updates: Cyclone likely to reach Odisha coast early morning, says IMD

Nearly 20 lakh people have been evacuated from regions which are likely to fall under the impact of Cyclone Yaas in Eastern India, just a week after cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives on the west coast. Yaas is expected to slam into West Bengal and Odisha states around midday on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said and could bring winds of up to 165 kilometres (100 miles) per hour. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Army deploys 17 relief columns in West Bengal
The Indian Army has deployed 17 integrated relief columns, comprising specialised personnel with necessary equipment and inflatable boats, in West Bengal as cyclone Yaas approaches the country's eastern coast.
Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of May 26 as a "very severe cyclonic storm": India Meteorological Department (IMD) - ANI