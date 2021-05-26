Cyclone Yaas live updates: Cyclone likely to reach Odisha coast early morning, says IMD

Nearly 20 lakh people have been evacuated from regions which are likely to fall under the impact of Cyclone Yaas in Eastern India, just a week after cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives on the west coast. Yaas is expected to slam into West Bengal and Odisha states around midday on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said and could bring winds of up to 165 kilometres (100 miles) per hour. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.