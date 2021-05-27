Cyclone Yaas Live: Yaas to become depression within 6 hours, move northwards

Cyclone Yaas, which hit the Eastern coast of India, is likely to weaken to a depression by late Thursday, as per the IMD. West Bengal is likely to see light to moderate rainfall. Jharkhand on the other hand is expected to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Over 12,000 people have been evacuated in Jharkhand, the NDRF and other agencies are conducting rescue and relief operations in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Stay tuned to DH for more updates