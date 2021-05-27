Cyclone Yaas Live: Yaas to become depression within 6 hours, move northwards

Cyclone Yaas, which hit the Eastern coast of India, is likely to weaken to a depression by late Thursday, as per the IMD. West Bengal is likely to see light to moderate rainfall. Jharkhand on the other hand is expected to see heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Over 12,000 people have been evacuated in Jharkhand, the NDRF and other agencies are conducting rescue and relief operations in Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Stay tuned to DH for more updates
A horse crosses a water-logged road after rains ahead of Cyclone Yaas at Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal. Credit: Reuters Photo
NDRF rescues newborn and mother in Balasore, Odisha
Yaas, now a deep depression centred over souther Jharkhand likely to move northwards and weaken gradually into a depression, says IMD.
Trees uprooted, roads flooded: People living in darkness as cyclone Yaas batters Odisha
Trees and electric poles were uprooted, low-lying areas inundated while kutcha houses were badly damaged as cyclone Yaas left a trail of destruction in Odisha's coastal districts of Balasore and Bhadrak on Wednesday.
Read more
Eight lakh people impacted in Jharkhand; about 12,000 people evacuated
As severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' enters Jharkhand, the state remains on high alert and has evacuated about 12,000 people to safer zones while operations are still on to minimise damage from the cyclone that pounded neighbouring Odisha and West Bengal, officials said Wednesday.
Read more
Odisha's mangrove forest acts as natural barrier against cyclone yet again
The Cyclone Yaas that barrelled through coastal Odisha triggering damage of varying degrees spared Bhitarkanika National Park and adjoining hamlets in Kendrapara district with its luxuriant mangrove cover acting as a protective barrier against Nature's fury.
Read more
Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect parts of Kolkata, East & West Medinipur districts of West Bengal during next 1-2 hours from 0555 hours today: Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata - ANI