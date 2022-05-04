'Cyclonic formation over Andaman may become depression'

Cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea may turn into depression

A close watch is being kept on the movement of the system

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 04 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 15:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File photo

A cyclonic circulation that developed over the South Andaman Sea on Wednesday is likely to intensify into low pressure and thereafter into a depression moving in a northwestward direction, the weather office said.

A close watch is being kept on the movement of the system, it said.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation formed over the South Andaman Sea, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the region on May 6, it said.

It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours, it added.

"We are keeping a close watch on the formation of the system and the subsequent direction it may take," Sanjib Bandopadhyay, deputy director-general of the Regional Met Centre here, said.

The weather office has forecast rain or thundershowers during the next three days in Jhargram, Paschim and Purba Medinipur districts in southern West Bengal and the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
India
Cyclone

Related videos

What's Brewing

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Death on Yablunska: Four lives that ended in Bucha

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Vietnam's 1st world champion's poverty, misogyny fight

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

Manish Malhotra decodes Alia Bhatt's mehendi outfit

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

DH Radio | IPL: The brilliant, fantastic finishers

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

 