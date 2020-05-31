Cyclonic storm may hit Maharashtra, Gujarat coast in 2 to 3 days

A low-pressure area in Arabian Sea has formed into a cyclonic storm that may hit the North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts in the next two to three days.

According to the forecast made by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, the cyclonic storm may hit North Maharashtra-Gujarat coast by June 3.

The cyclone system, Nisarga, is the second big cyclone in a fortnight's time, after Amphan, that rose from Bay of Bengal and had hit the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha besides neighbouring Bangladesh - leaving a massive trail of destruction.

The Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) is closely monitoring the progress.

"A low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid­tropospheric levels. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central adjoining south-east Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near North Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by 3 June," the RMC-IMD said.

"@Indiametdept predicts a Cyclonic Storm over Arabian sea by 2nd June Likely move towards N Mah & S Guj coasts Consensus by prediction models on its track now Strong winds & heavy Rains in Mumbai from 3rd June Stay Safe, Follow @Indiametdept, @IMDWeather for updates," tweeted Madhavan Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.

"We are keeping a watch," said IMD's deputy director general of meteorology Dr KS Hosalikar.

Under the influence of the emerging weather system, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls much likely over Lakshadweep area, Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa on 2-3 June, the IMD said.