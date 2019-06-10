Cyclonic storm warning issued in Gujarat

The coastal towns of Gujarat including those in Saurashtra and Kutch and parts of south Gujarat have been put on an alert for the next three days due to a deep depression forming in the Arabian Sea which is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm that might grip the region with strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The state authorities have warned fishermen not to venture out in the sea from June 11 to 14 and the ports have been asked to flag the danger signal.

An emergency meeting of key agencies including National Disaster Response Force, Indian Coast Guard and police was convened in Gandhinagar on Monday to discuss measures to tackle the looming danger.

According to the weather forecast, the cyclonic storm "is very likely to cause an adverse impact in terms of wind and rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch mainly on June 13 and 14, 2019".

The reports suggest that winds and rainfall caused by the cyclonic storm will affect coastal towns of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka and parts of Kutch.

The cyclonic storm is expected to cool other parts of the state which are witnessing a temperature of over 43 to 44 degrees Celsius for the past many days.