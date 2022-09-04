Cyrus Mistry, a tycoon who did not see eye-to-eye with Tatas

A man with dignity and class, Cyrus Mistry started off with Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a conglomerate with interests in engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, water, energy and financial services.

Mistry shot into fame in 2012, when he was appointed as Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group, the first non-Tata to to assume charge of the salt-to-software giant.

However, he had a conflict with Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, leading to his ouster in 2016.

Mistry was born July 4, 1968, to Pallonji Mistry, a construction tycoon and Patsy Perin Dubash, in Mumbai.

Mistry, who is of half-Indian and half-Irish, studied at the Cathedral & John Connon School in Mumbai.

He graduated from Imperial College, London with a BSc degree in civil engineering and went on to graduate as a Master of Science in management from the London Business School. He is a fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.

His grandfather Shapoorji Pallonji was the financier of Mughal-e-Azam, the 1960 Indian epic historical drama film.

In fact, Shapoorji Pallonji's father first bought shares in Tata Sons in the 1930s, a stake that stood at 18.4 per cent when Cyrus became the Chairman on December 28 , 2012.

However, Mistry did not get along well with Ratan Tata, and was ousted on October 24, 2016, and the latter once again took over the company - eventually to be replaced by Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

The SP Group and Cyrus Mistry fight went to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and the Supreme Court, which upheld his removal.

Mistry is married to Rohiqa Chagla, the daughter of lawyer Iqbal Chagla and the granddaughter of eminent jurist M C Chagla. The couple have two sons, Firoz Mistry and Zahan Mistry.