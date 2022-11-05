Cyrus Mistry accident: Case of rash driving filed against Dr Anahita Pandole

In a significant development, the police booked gynecologist and world-renowned fertility expert Dr Anahita Pandole in connection with the car accident in Palghar in which billionaire business tycoon Cyrus Mistry, a scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and a former Chairman of Tata Sons, died.

On September 4, Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes car with Jahangir Pandole, whose family were among the founders of Duke's brand of beverages and hit a divider along the Surya river stretch on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway.

There were two others in the car — Jahangir’s brother Darius Pandole, the MD and CEO of JM Financial Asset Management Ltd and his wife, Dr Anahita Pandole. The Pandole couple survived the accident.

On Saturday, the Palghar Police filed a case against Dr Anahita Pandole. Initially, the Police had registered a fatal accident case. The Kasa police station, headed by senior officer Prashant Pardeshi, then probed the incident in detail.

During the probe, Pardeshi recorded statements of eye witnesses, the Vasai RTO officers, and the Mercedes Benz India officials in Pune.

Initial reports found that Anahita Pandole was “speeding the car in a rash and mindless manner, attempted to overtake another vehicle and banged into the road divider” causing the deadly accident.

Palghar’s Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil is personally overseeing the probe.

The police have invoked the Indian Penal Code section 304(A).

Mistry and the Pandole family had been to Udvada in Valsad district over the weekend where they visited the Iranshah Atash Behram fire temple for the post-funeral rites of their respective fathers.